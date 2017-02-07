﻿Pregnant Women Commonly Suffer Yeast Infections

There are many reasons why people develop yeast infections. If you happen to be taking antibiotics to treat a medical condition, then you will definitely have an increased risk. Having an elevated blood sugar level will also increase your risk of developing yeast infections. If your body undergoes hormonal changes, then you'll also be at risk.

If you're pregnant, then you will definitely experience a lot of hormonal changes. These hormonal changes are what cause pregnant women to develop yeast infections so much. If you're in the second trimester of your pregnancy, then you may have problems at some point.

You don't have to worry about suffering from any pregnancy complications because of your yeast infection though. Unfortunately, being pregnant makes it a little bit harder for you to get rid of your infection. If you have a yeast infection, then you can count on experiencing some of the following symptoms.

The outer lips of your vagina may turn red. They may also start itching. You may also experience pain during urination or intercourse. Another symptom that you may have during a yeast infection is cottage cheese-like discharge. If you do have this discharge, then it may smell like bread or yeast in general.

It's important to note that women can easily think that they have a yeast infection when that's not really the case. In actuality, you may be suffering from a sexually transmitted disease like chlamydia or gonorrhea. Yeast infections can also mimic the signs of bacterial vaginosis, so be careful.

Pregnant women don't have to worry about serious consequences if they develop yeast infections. Don't think that this means you shouldn't do anything to try to get rid of it though. You definitely won't enjoy the symptoms that a yeast infection produces. If you have a yeast infection while giving birth to your baby, you may pass it along in the form of thrush.

There are plenty of treatment options for women who aren't currently pregnant or nursing. You won't have as many options if you're still pregnant though. Using creams to help get rid of the infection is probably a much better choice than oral medications that may be harmful to your unborn child. If you wanted to, you could use suppositories to treat it too.