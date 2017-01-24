Are You Uneducated About College? Not Anymore

Each falls many young people are faced with the challenges that college life presents. Many of the responsibilities that were previously done by a student's parents are taken on by the young adult. By following some common sense advice, this transition can be a smooth one. Read on to learn a few tips about college life.

No matter how long it may seem to take or what you have to go through in the process, don't ever give up on your collegiate career! In the heat of the moment, something or someone may hold more appeal than all the studying and endless exams, but in the end, that certificate of graduation will be well worth whatever you have to do to get it.

Take up many extracurricular activities in college. When you take part in activities of interest to you, your resume will be enhanced when you enter the working world. Only do what you can manage, as keeping your grades up is the main goal, of course.

Once you start college, you should schedule an appointment with your adviser to set up a study plan. Your academic adviser will help you choose your classes, your activities and make plans for your future. Meet with your adviser on a regular basis to talk about your progress and make sure you stay on the right track.

Don't buy your books until after your first class. Sometimes, the "required" book is not really needed. This is common in online classes. You can often gather all of the information you need by following online readings and paying attention in your lectures.

If you are going to be attending college soon and you value your privacy, you may be better off living off-campus. While living in a dorm is much cheaper than having an apartment, you are sacrificing your personal space. If money is an issue for you, search for a studio or one bedroom apartment.

When at college, you cannot rely on your past high school achievements to get you through. Most of the people you come in contact with will not know who you were. College is a whole new level of education so you will have to push yourself harder and not expect it to be like high school was.

Textbooks can take a huge toll on your wallet. Fortunately, you now have many options to save money. For example, you can rent textbooks online. Another option is to purchase online-only access to required textbooks. While you won't have a physical book to take notes or highlight in, you will save money in doing so.

If you are just entering into college, be conservative when scheduling your courses. Never take on too many challenging courses in a single term, especially if you are holding down a job at the same time. You will burn out. Try taking a couple harder classes and a couple easy ones.

Find out how to stay away from plagiarism. You'll be writing a lot of papers through out your college years. Cite your sources appropriately to reduce the chances for plagiarism. Professors check for plagiarism, so only turn in work that you have done yourself.

When you first get to college, get a map. You will feel a little silly using the map, but you do need to know where to go, after all. Map out your classes and the cafeteria so that you can easily get around when you first begin. That can make your first days less hectic.

Avoid the urge to overeat if you are living at the dormitory. Most schools offer up a buffet-style selection with a wide variety of selections that can be tempting, but overeating can lead to health issues as well as take away from the energy needed to focus on your academics.

Take a break every now and then. When you study too frequently, you'll actually retain less. Some people may not believe that someone can study excessively, but is true. Breaks are healthy for your brain and your body.

If you are having trouble making friends on campus, get involved in a club or two. Find any organized activity that you are interested in, and you will automatically be spending time with other students who share at least one of your passions. It can be helpful to have friends who are fellow students but not your immediate classmates.

Never leave candles burning or your lights on when you are the last one out of your dorm. This can be an extreme fire hazard and can endanger all the people in your building. Purchase fake candles, as they can do the trick if you need extra light at night.

College life is a time in a person's life that is usually remembered fondly. There is no question that college is a great challenge, and demands new skills from a young adult, but it is also a lot of fun. These tips should help a young person make the adjustment to campus life a smooth one.